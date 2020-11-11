The state online data hub is showing that an additional resident of the Fairbanks North Star Borough has died of COVID-19, bringing the borough’s recorded number of deaths to 17.
The statewide death toll is also rising.
On Tuesday, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services announced eight new deaths and reported that the number of fatalities had climbed to 92. An update to the online data hub on Wednesday morning showed the total had risen further to 96 deaths.
The age and gender of the borough’s newest virus fatality has not yet been disclosed.
Of the eight new deaths reported on Tuesday, five are new and three are reclassifications. All were residents of Southcentral Alaska, five of Anchorage, two of Wasilla and one of Kenai. Half were women and half were men. One woman was in her 40s. The rest were in their 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.
The statewide case count has hit 21,331 with 493 new cases added on Wednesday morning. That follows 531 new virus cases identified in Alaska on Tuesday.
The state updates its numbers every morning to reflect the previous 24-hour period through midnight.
In the Fairbanks borough, 14 new cases were added on Wednesday, down from 40 cases added Tuesday.
Hospitalizations in the Interior also dipped from Tuesday to Wednesday from nine suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients to five. The Interior online data hub showed no ventilators occupied.
The number of hospitalizations statewide has climbed to 117 people who are either suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19, according to the Alaska online data hub. Seven are on ventilators.
Almost 25,000 tests for coronavirus have been conducted in Alaska over the last seven days, according to the Department of Health and Social Services’ latest case count report.
The report gave an update on virus cases at the Fairbanks Pioneers’ Home:
“Since the last update on Nov. 3, two residents and two staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Fairbanks Pioneer Home. This brings the total number of cases at the home since Sept. 21 to 38 residents and 32 staff. As of today, the four positive residents and staff are active cases. There have been no additional deaths or hospitalizations, with the total number of deaths remaining at three.”
Staff are organizing modified activities for Pioneers’ Home residents to reduce loneliness and boredom, according to the report.
