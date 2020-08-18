One new Alaskan death has been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s coronavirus-related death toll to 29. The deceased was an Anchorage man in his 80s who had underlying health conditions.
The death was announced by state health officials Tuesday.
Also Tuesday, the state reported 68 new cases of COVID-19, confirmed in 64 state residents and four nonresidents.
Four Fairbanks residents and four North Pole residents were included in Tuesday’s case report, bringing the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s cumulative case count to 503. About 72% of the borough’s cases are reported as still active.
Cases considered “recovered” involve individuals who no longer require isolation, state health officials
Anchorage residents made up 21 of the 64 resident cases announced Tuesday. The others were scattered among Wasilla, Kenai, Soldotna, elsewhere in the Kenai Peninsula Borough North, Northwest-Arctic Borough, Sitka, Douglas, Eagle River, Homer, Juneau, Kotzebue, Nome, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Valdez-Cordova Census Area and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.
More cases have been found at the Anchorage Pioneer Home in four more elderly residents and one staff member. Since the virus was first discovered at the facility at the beginning of the month, a total of 14 residents and three staff members have tested positive.
Since the pandemic first hit Alaska in mid-March, a cumulative total of 4,371 residents have tested positive for the disease. As of Tuesday, about 70% of these cases are listed as “active.”
The nonresident cases included two seafood industry workers in the Kodiak Island Borough and one unknown individual each in Soldotna and Petersburg, bringing the total number of nonresidents to test positive while in Alaska to 806 — about 77% of which have been deemed active by state health officials.
Four more Alaskans have become sick enough to warrant hospitalization, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations statewide to 179. As of Tuesday, there were 41 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who were hospitalized statewide and another six patients who are under investigation and await test results.
A total of 310,009 tests have been conducted in Alaska to date. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 1.79%.
Alaska is currently ranked top in the nation among all 50 states for the number of tests conducted per capita, second only to Washington, D.C. which has a higher per capita rate. According to weekly trends measured by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Research Center, Alaska has performed approximately 4.9 tests for every 1,000 people. D.C. has performed 5.1 tests per 1,000. Alaska has the third lowest state population among the 50 states.
