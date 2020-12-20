An Anchorage man in his 50s died of COVID-19, bringing the total virus fatalities in Alaska to 183 people, according to the state of Alaska’s latest virus report.
The number of new daily COVID-19 cases fell again Saturday to 339 people after going up and down all week. On Friday, the state logged 495 new cases. On Thursday, the number was 366. The day before that, it was 616 new people in Alaska testing positive for COVID-19.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough showed 25 new cases for Saturday, according to the state’s data website. The area has also seen numbers zigzagging up and down all week.
On Friday, the state recorded 92 new cases in the Fairbanks borough, up from 32 on Thursday. On Wednesday, the number of new cases recorded in the borough was 51 people.
On Tuesday, it was 27 people.
Reports of new cases are made daily for the previous 24 hours from midnight.
Hospitalizations are following a similar up-and-down pattern.
A case count summary on Thursday reported 140 suspected or confirmed COVID-19 hospital patients in Alaska.
The data website on Saturday showed the number of confirmed or suspected virus patients dipped to 134. Thirteen people were on ventilators.
Vaccines are being distributed in Alaska but the Department of Health and Social Services asks people to continue with virus mitigation practices, such as face coverings and social distancing.
The coronavirus testing positivity rate in Alaska appears to be on the decline. On Dec. 10, the average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days was 6.73%. On Saturday, it was 5.24%.
