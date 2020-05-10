The state Department of Health and Social Services reported one new case of COVID-19 in a Fairbanks resident this afternoon, bringing the state total to 379 and the Fairbanks North Star Borough total to 84.
The resident who tested positive is a male between the ages of 30-39.
No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported today. The state death toll sits at 10 with the most recent death reported last week. A total of 38 Alaska residents have been hospitalized for COVID-19-related health complications. This number is cumulative and does not represent the number of Alaskans currently hospitalized.
The state reports that a total of eight individuals are currently hospitalized either with a confirmed case of COVID-19 or under investigation and awaiting test results.
Of 379 Alaska residents with confirmed cases, a reported 324 have recovered, according to state health data. A total of 75 of the Fairbanks North Star Borough's 84 cases are reported to have recovered.
This story will be updated.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.