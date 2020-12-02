An Anchorage woman in her 70s died from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total death count to 121 across the state. The number of people hospitalized also went up, with 24 people hospitalized on Tuesday and three on Monday.
Over the last two days, the state Department of Health and Social Services reported a thousand new COVID-19 cases — 519 on Tuesday and 481 on Monday. Of those cases, 27 were registered in Fairbanks and one in North Pole in the past two days.
Outside of Fairbanks, Anchorage saw 322 new cases on Monday and Tuesday, Wasilla — almost 270, and Palmer — just below 70.
Almost all Alaska regions including Fairbanks North Star Borough are marked with high alert status which means widespread community transmission, or more than 10 cases registered for 100,000 people. In the Fairbanks region, that ratio is almost 42 cases per 100,000 people.
More than 1 million tests have been conducted in Alaska, with more than 22,100 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is just above 6%, slightly lower than in the last couple of days.
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.