Thursday brought another surge of new COVID-19 virus deaths and cases across the state and the Interior, adding pressure on hospitals and urgency for new emergency funding and treatments.
Five more Alaskans died from the virus Thursday, including a Fairbanks man in his 80s, according to the state Department of Health and Social Services. Across the state, 626 new people were identified with the virus, 100 of them in Fairbanks and 22 in North Pole.
Among other cities, Anchorage took the biggest blow, seeing 231 cases, while 45 cases were registered in Wasilla, 44 in Kodiak, 19 in Eagle, 16 in Soldotna, 16 in Juneau, 14 in Bethel and 14 in Kenai.
The rising number of cases puts more and more pressure on the state and local health care system. In the Interior, 10 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, which brings the percentage of hospitalized people infected with the virus to 17.2%.
Interior hospital non-ICU bed capacity is running low, and the hospitals are getting ready to bring in more help. From 56 non-ICU beds, only eight are available, and from 13 ICU beds, six are unoccupied. The staff at Tanana Valley Clinic recently received a message from Fairbanks Memorial Hospital stating that they should anticipate filling in for nurses at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
Meanwhile across the state, 149 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized and 15 additional patients are under investigation for having the virus, for a total of 159 COVID-related hospitalizations. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 14.6%.
In terms of state hospital capacity, from around 1,200 non-ICU inpatient beds, 463 stay available, and from 120 ICU beds, only 30 are not occupied.
With more people having the virus, there is an increased need for places to isolate COVID-19 positive individuals who are unable or unwilling to isolate and receive care.
To help hospitals provide that space, the state DHSS announced Thursday they are making $2.8 million of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding available to health care organizations that can offer crisis stabilization services and a safe location to those people.
None of the health providers in Fairbanks seem to be receiving that money.
“The Division of Behavioral Health reached out to several providers in Fairbanks, but the requirement that the money must be spent by Dec. 30, 2020, was not something any agency in Fairbanks could commit to,” DHSS communication director Clinton Bennett wrote in an email.
Some state hospitals received the funding already. For example, Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau received $700,000 to begin providing 23-hour stabilization centers for any positive COVID-19 individuals who do not have a place to isolate. The hospital will also receive an additional $1.4 million to provide stabilization services in the community of Haines to assist with mitigating transmission of COVID-19 as they respond to the emergency in their community as a result of recent storms, landslides and flooding.
In terms of COVID-19 treatment, Alaska is distributing two new monoclonal antibody therapies — bamlanivimab by Eli Lilly and casirivimab/imdevimab by Regeneron — to health care and skilled nursing facilities in Alaska that have trained staff and appropriate space to deliver the therapies by infusion. Anchorage opened an additional outpatient treatment center at Alaska Airlines Center on Wednesday.