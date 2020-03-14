The Cook Inlet Tribal Council canceled the 2020 Native Youth Olympics Senior Games and all related activities on Friday in response to recent events regarding COVID-19.
The event, which brings together around 500 student-athletes from more than 100 communities across Alaska, was scheduled for April 23-25 at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.
According to a CITC media advisory, the decision was made “after careful consideration and is in-line with the municipality’s Office of Emergency Management protocol(s) and with respect to the Governor’s Public Health Disaster Emergency declaration on Wednesday.”
The NYO would have been a high-risk gathering as close-contact activities are involved, elders are in attendance and it attracts as many as 5,000 spectators.
“CITC has a responsibility to look out for our community, and our youth and Elders alike, as the entire state works together to prepare for an expected public health emergency,” CITC President and CEO Gloria O’Neill said in Friday’s media advisory.
“I recognize that all our young athletes, especially the high-school seniors, have worked incredibly hard to prepare for the Games, and this decision weighs heavy on my heart.”
The event would have been the 50-year anniversary of the games. The CITC is already planning next year’s event.
Contact News-Miner sports writer Laura Stickells at 459-7530. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMsports.