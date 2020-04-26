The Fairbanks borough's two-week run without having a new confirmed case of COVID-19 ended Sunday with an announcement by the state Department of Health and Social Services that a new case was reported in North Pole.
That case was one of two new cases announced Sunday. The other is in Sitka and is that community's first case, according to the state.
The Sitka patient is a resident at a long-term care facility and has been isolated and transferred to a hospital. Staff at the facility, which the state did not identify in its announcement, is working with state epidemiology personnel to determine the risk to other residents and staff and to implement additional infection control measures, according to the state's announcement.
Also Sunday, the state Department of Corrections has reported that an inmate at its Goose Creek Correctional Center in Wasilla has tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement of the positive test was included in the Sunday update released by the Department of Health and Social Services, which noted that the case is the first positive test of an inmate in the Department of Corrections system.
The Goose Creek case will be included in Monday's case total update, according to the health department's news release, indicating that it was reported after the close of the 24-hour period in which the two other cases were confirmed.
The North Pole case brings the total number of cases in the Fairbanks North Star Borough to 80 and raises North Pole's case count to 16. Of the remainder, 63 are from Fairbanks and one is from Eielson Air Force Base.
The state's total case count stands at 341, with 217 of those patients listed as having recovered. Nine Alaskans have died from the disease.
Contact the newsroom at 459-7572.