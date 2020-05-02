North Pole reopens City Hall, the Police Department and its Fire Department next week as planned when the city’s offices initially closed in mid-March.
“(Mayor Mike Welch) wants to notify the public that all North Pole City offices will be opening at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 4,” City Clerk Kim Kiehl said.
Kiehl said they will continue keeping doors closed for City Council meetings, mainly because of restrictions about gathering sizes and the space they have in the chambers.
The public can provide testimony, either written or telephonically.
Readers can submit comments by calling the Clerk’s Office at 488-8583 to sign up for telephonic testimony or by sending an email to kkiehl@northpolealaska.org. Sign-ups and emails must be completed prior to 1 p.m. the day of the meeting. Those wishing to be called must note which item they wish to provide testimony for and what number they can be reached at. Those writing emails are asked to indicate which agenda item they are providing testimony for.
“Please contact City Hall at 488-2281 or Office of the Mayor at 488-8584 if you need further assistance. The city of North Pole takes the safety and welfare of our citizens, employees, and councilmembers seriously, and would like to thank you for your understanding and continued patience,” Kiehl wrote in a Thursday news release.
More information on council meetings can be found at www.northpolealaska.com.
