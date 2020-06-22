Due to periods of heavy rain, there were no new wildland fires reported across the state on Saturday, according to the Alaska Fire Service. So far this year, 258 fires have burned approximately 163,797 acres statewide. There were still 100 active fires in Alaska as of Sunday.
According to an Alaska Fire Service news release published Saturday, the Any Creek Fire, burning north of Fairbanks near Old Murphy Dome Road, has shrunk to 44 acres and is 70% contained.
“With more wet weather in the forecast, fire managers with the Alaska Division of Forestry are confident the fire located about 7 miles west of the Elliott Highway and less than a mile from a subdivision on Old Murphy Dome Road will continue to behave and give the 120 firefighters working on the fire the opportunity to put it to bed,” the release states.
During a Saturday briefing, Incident Commander Thomas Krock praised firefighters for their “hard work in trying conditions.”
He added that, without their work and favorable weather, the fire could have become “another Shovel Creek,” in reference to a 2019 wildland fire that started June 21 near Murphy Dome, just about 7 miles to the east of the Any Creek Fire. The Shovel Creek Fire evaded initial attack from crews and eventually burned over 20,000 acres over six weeks, resulting in multiple evacuations.
After a day of significant rainfall, the fire itself was “very quiet” Saturday morning, with no smoke in evidence. Crews anticipate it will take at least a couple of days of warm, dry weather for smoldering hot spots to reappear. Suppression objectives remain the same as before, with the goal of 100% mop up.
