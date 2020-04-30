The Alaska Goldpanners have canceled their 2020 season due to coronavirus, marking the first summer since 1960 without Goldpanner baseball in Fairbanks.
The 115th annual Midnight Sun Game, a baseball game played the night of the summer solstice without the use of artificial light, also has been canceled. The Goldpanners, the Fairbanks summer league team, have hosted the game since 1960.
The team announced the cancellations Wednesday.
“The Alaska Goldpanners have been closely monitoring COVID-19 updates from state and local authorities and are today announcing the unfortunate, but necessary decision to cancel the 2020 baseball season,” the Goldpanners’ statement reads.
“The safety of our fans, players and staff are of the utmost importance, and we take the impacts and potential impacts of COVID-19 on sporting events very seriously. To that end, we have determined that it will be impossible for us to comply with medical recommendations and government policies while conducting our regular season.”
To request a refund for any advanced ticket purchases for this season, contact Stacy@Goldpanners.com or 907-451-0095.
This story will be updated.
Contact News-Miner sports writer Laura Stickells at 459-7530. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMsports.