The state confirmed at a Tuesday evening briefing that a woman in her 30s from Wasilla has died from complications related to COVID-19, marking the ninth Alaskan to die from the disease and the first death in the Mat-Su region.
Also at the briefing, Gov. Mike Dunleavy told reporters he hopes to open certain sectors of the economy in the coming weeks.
"This is not a full-blown 'open, everything's back to normal.' That's not the case," he said. "But we feel we've done a pretty good job with the numbers. It's not like we're rewarding ourselves. It's more along the lines of we're doing the right thing."
Dunleavy said he does not intend to place the state's economy before the health of Alaskans, but he noted he thinks Alaskans want to get back to work.
"We want to look at things more along the lines of retail... along the lines of sporting goods and other non-essentials," Dunleavy said, noting his administration is also looking into how to open up churches.
The governor also announced a state plan to relax prohibitions of elective medical procedures. The state received criticism last week with the inclusion of surgical abortions on a list of procedures to be postponed until this summer.
The state's approach to reopening certain economic sectors will be gradual, Dunleavy said. If the state sees a spike in numbers of confirmed cases of COVID-19, reopening guidelines will be reevaluated.
The state's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 285 with eight new cases announced Tuesday.
The woman who was the latest fatality died Sunday at an Anchorage hospital and had preexisting health conditions, according to information reported by the state Department of Health and Social Services.
The new cases consist of five in Anchorage, one from Juneau, one in Wasilla, and the Prince of Wales Island community of Craig.
Tuesday marks the Fairbanks North Star Borough's second day in a row without confirmed cases.
No new hospitalizations were announced Tuesday. A total of 32 Alaskans have been hospitalized due to the disease. This is a cumulative number and does not represent the number of Alaskans currently in hospitals.
The state reports that a total of 98 Alaska residents have recovered from the disease. It remains unclear if individuals who have already had the disease can become reinfected by the disease.
A total 8,348 tests have been performed for the disease, according to the state. The percentage of those who have tested positive is about 3.4%, according to Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink.
