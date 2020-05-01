Updated 6:13 p.m.: The state Department of Health and Social Services confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 statewide Friday afternoon, including one new case in a resident of North Pole.
The past three cases in the Fairbanks North Star Borough have been of North Pole residents. Prior to that, the borough had gone two weeks without a confirmed case. The area outside of North Pole but within the borough will hit three weeks without a new confirmed case if there is no new case announced Saturday.
Members of the Interior Alaska Unified Command confirmed on Thursday that Fairbanks Memorial Hospital has made it 20 days without having a COVID-19 patient in its care. They also stated that the Denali Center long-term care facility residents previously confirmed to have COVID-19 have since recovered fully and that the center has been deemed "COVID-19 free."
While Fairbanks has reached a milestone in "flattening the curve," officials said, it's vital that residents remain cautious and continue to observe hygiene and physical distance guidelines –– regularly washing hands, sanitizing surfaces, wearing a cloth face covering when in public and remaining 6 feet apart from non-household members whenever possible.
The nine new cases confirmed Friday brings the state total to 364. This is a cumulative number; the state reports that 254 of those individuals have since recovered.
The other eight cases reported by the state were confirmed in five Anchorage residents, one Eagle River resident, one Homer resident and one Anchor Point resident.
Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink told reporters Friday the state Section of Epidemiology is still seeing community spread in Anchorage and the Eagle River area where many of the most recent cases have been.
Reported cases are categorized by the permanent residence of the individual who tests positive and does not necessarily reflect where the individual contracted the disease or underwent testing.
This is the highest number of cases reported in a single day over the last week, which included two days without any reported cases.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy's plan to begin reopening sectors of the state began last Friday after large-scale shutdowns to stem the spread of the disease. Anchorage followed suit Monday in opening certain businesses and easing up on a previous "hunker down" order.
The total number of Alaskans who have died of causes related to COVID-19 remains at nine. No new hospitalizations were reported Friday.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.