A new website called “Fairbanks Mutual Aid” is helping Fairbanksans help each other during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s really just neighborhood to neighborhood,” said Maliko Ubl, who volunteered to be a team leader for the Chena Ridge/Chena Pump neighborhoods. “I organize volunteers in my neighborhood.”
That volunteering includes everything from picking up prescriptions for neighbors, to hauling water and shoveling driveways.
The new website, at www.fairbanksmutualaid.org, includes an interactive map of the Fairbanks and outlying areas, broken down into distinct neighborhoods. When it began last month, mutual aid was actually the foundation for another volunteer effort, Fairbanks Mask Makers. That Facebook page has been very successful in mobilizing volunteers to make masks for groups who need them in the local area.
“I just kept finding volunteers with the mutual aid group that wanted to make masks and I kept connecting them via email threads,” said Shane Brodie, one of the organizers. “Then finally I just decided to make a Facebook group and gather up as many seamstresses (it’s dominantly women) as possible. It really took off by itself once it got started.”
He and Ubl hope this mutual aid effort will also resonate with the community.
“I want to put the word out, just because it is a good resource,” she said. “We need to be stepping up, helping each other.”
Officially, the mission of Fairbanks Mutual Aid is “building community collaboration within the Fairbanks-North Pole area while we face the COVID-19 pandemic together. Due to the strain on government, industry and individuals during this pandemic, we have gathered together as neighbors to bring aid to those who cannot help themselves. Through engagement, compassion and the Alaskan spirit we hope to foster a growing sense of community.”
“We are organized into local area groups where you can volunteer or request aid,” according to the website.
So far, there are eight neighborhood groups — Chena Ridge/Chena Pump, Downtown, Eielson area, Ester, Farmers Loop, Goldstream, Hamilton Acres, North Pole. The website notes that during the current shelter-in-place mandate, opportunities to help neighbors may be limited. Sign up anyway, because when that changes, there may be needs that you can help fill.
Each neighborhood has its own link. There is a form for volunteers to sign up. There is a form for neighbors who need help. That call for help can include shopping, food or other resources, running errands, friendly phone calls and check-ins, tutoring online, healthcare advice, tech support, pet care, outdoor chores and more. The request goes to the team leader who then connects a volunteer to assist.
The website also acts as a clearinghouse for area-wide volunteering opportunities and resources for those in need. A page on the website lists Fairbanks area resources — everything from legislative information to health care and grocery information.
