Editor's note: Vaccine appointments are for the Anchorage area only. Appointments have not yet been made available for Fairbanks or Interior Alaska.
More appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccines will go live today at noon. Health care workers, long-term care facility residents and Alaska seniors over 65 can register at the state website covidvax.alaska.gov.
For assistance with appointments, Alaskans can call the 907-646-3322 line which now has staff responding to questions live.
“Our call center is now staffed to receive calls as they come in, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday,” Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr Anne Zink wrote on Twitter. “You may be put on hold, but you will not need to leave a message for a return phone call.”
The state is receiving 59,600 doses of the vaccine in February for administering the first doses. Of these, 41,100 doses are state-allocated and 18,500 come from the federal Indian Health Service.
“An equal amount of second doses will be shipped to Alaska later in the month,” state officials wrote in a Wednesday newsletter.
The nearly 60,000 initial vaccine doses expected in February is still a very limited supply.
“If every senior in Alaska wanted to be vaccinated, I don’t think we would have enough vaccines for them in February,” Tessa Walker Linderman, the lead for the Alaska COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force, said during a Tuesday news conference. “As we progress through the month, we will definitely have a better sense of how many seniors are getting vaccinated and are interested in receiving a vaccine.”
State officials said they are hoping for additional vaccine allocations. Nationally, there have been discussions about new vaccine manufacturers as well.
So far, Alaska is the most vaccinated state per capita and has administered a total of 105,846 doses, with 21,100 people receiving both doses.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the state announced one more COVID-19-related death of an Alaska resident, a man in his 60s living in the Bethel Census Area.
Virus transmission continues to slowly decrease across most areas of Alaska, although Western Alaska case rates remain high and increasing. Officials reported 180 new people identified with the virus across the state on Wednesday, with only two of them in Fairbanks, two in North Pole and one in the Southeast Fairbanks Census Area.
In other places, 53 new cases were registered in Anchorage, 22 in Wasilla, 19 in Bethel, 13 in Eagle River, 11 in Bethel Census Area and 11 in Palmer.
Alaska continues to monitor for new variants of concern. One December travel-related case of the variant originated in the United Kingdom has been found in Alaska. The variant is thought to be more transmissible than other strains and requires people to be more cautious and follow the guidelines more strictly.
