Another resident of the Fairbanks Pioneers’ Home has died from COVID-19.
This is according to an email the facility sent to families of the center’s residents Monday.
State health officials reported two new deaths of Alaskans, also linked to COVID-19. One of the deaths was that of a man in his 90s from Fairbanks. It remains unclear whether this death is the same as the death reported by the Fairbanks Pioneers’ Home. The second death reported by state health officials was an Anchorage man in his 80s.
The two new fatalities reported by the health department bring the state’s coronavirus death toll to 70.
Also Tuesday, state health officials reported 61 new cases of the disease among residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough — 46 from Fairbanks, nine from North Pole and six from elsewhere in the borough. Another 146 of Tuesday’s cases involved Anchorage residents. The rest were scattered across the state and involved three nonresidents, two of whom testing positive in Wasilla.
Nine more Alaskans have been hospitalized with cases of COVID-19. Currently, there are 57 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide and another 24 hospital patients who are under investigation and await test results. Eight of these patients are currently on ventilators, according to the state.
The state of Alaska reported 526 cases on Sunday, marking a new record for highest daily case count. Community transmission has been identified as increasing in much of the state. The state has seen more than 13,000 cases of COVID-19.
Local response
The Interior Alaska COVID-19 Unified Command — a collection of the three local mayors, health workers and other officials in the Fairbanks area — has extended the lease on the Carlson Center as a potential overflow medical center should COVID-19 hospitalizations surge and additional space be required.
While the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s resident case count has jumped by 242 in the last week, city of Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly has said he will not implement a city-wide mask mandate as some are calling for.
City of Fairbanks Communications Director Teal Soden cited a lack of enforcement capabilities as one of the
reasons Matherly chose not to implement such a policy. Currently, all city of Fairbanks employees in all city facilities are required to wear masks.
The city has opened a new free COVID-19 testing station in the parking area of the city of Fairbanks Public Works property at 2121 Peger Road. The station will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Residents should call (907) 452-1776 to register for a test.
A total of 577,429 tests have been performed statewide to date.
Legislative response
A group of state lawmakers sent a letter to Gov. Mike Dunleavy Tuesday calling for an extension of the state’s COVID-19 emergency declaration which is set to expire Nov. 15.
Fairbanks Democratic Reps. Grier Hopkins and Adam Wool signed the letter.
The group of 15 House members urged the governor to call the Legislature into a special session to extend the public health emergency declaration which would give the state easier leeway to implement health mandates and make health policy decisions in a more timely manner than without a declaration.
“We are gravely concerned about the recent increase in active cases of COVID-19 and the ongoing stress this is putting on our neighbors, our state, and economy,” the letter reads. “We are experiencing a surge in cases like no other time during this pandemic. In March we had dozens of new cases every day and now we have ten times that with 353 new cases Saturday and 526 cases Sunday, we are seeing new records for our state. This should be a call to action.”
Dunleavy has not signaled whether he will extend the emergency declaration but rolled back the state’s pandemic-related travel restrictions last month.
