Alaska recorded four new COVID-19 cases Friday, according to the state Department of Health and Social Services.
The department announced the new cases Saturday morning in its daily update.
The four new cases came from residents in Anchorage, Chugiak, Homer and a community in the Bethel Census Area.
The case in the Bethel region was announced Friday by the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corp., which stated the infected individual was identified through screening and testing of inbound passengers at the Bethel airport.
A news release from the regional health corporation said the person who tested positive had traveled from Anchorage to Bethel and was continuing same-day travel to an outlying village. Neither the health corporation nor the Department of Health and Social Services named the village.
The health corporation on Friday was sending a team to the village to provide screening and rapid testing.
"On April 23, YKHC began offering COVID-19 testing for all passengers arriving into Bethel from Anchorage," the health corporation's statement reads. "The individual who tested positive opted for testing at the Bethel airport and was asymptomatic at the time of testing. Typically, more than half of passengers arriving in Bethel from Anchorage refuse to be tested. This case highlights the urgent need for all passengers to be tested."
Saturday's announcement by the state health department also included information about another rural case, this one in Dillingham. The case is of an out-of-state resident, however, and does not count among Alaska’s total
The Dillingham case is of a fishery worker who had recently arrived in the Bristol Bay community to work for Trident Seafoods, according to the state's announcement. The case was discovered Friday when several workers were being tested for the virus at the end of their 14-day quarantine, which began with their arrival in the community.
The city of Dillingham requires that workers be tested when being released from quarantine.
The worker who tested positive had been in quarantine in the same location with other newly arrived workers. Because of that, the workers who tested negative at the end of the quarantine period are being required to remain in quarantine for an additional 14 days.
Trident Seafoods was arranging for the infected worker to leave the community Saturday.
“Although the individual is doing well and does not require hospitalization, Trident determined it would be best to transport the individual out of the community out of an abundance of caution to help protect Bristol Bay communities,” the state’s notice reads.
The workers arrived in Dillingham as a group, according to the state’s news release. Public health nurses reported that no one at the quarantine location had any outside contacts.
“They haven’t exposed the community because they haven’t been out in the community,” Dillingham Public Health Nurse Gina Carpenter said in the state’s news release. “This shows the benefit of these rules. These workers did everything right and followed the quarantine and testing requirements laid out in Trident’s industry plan.”
The Dillingham case was discovered the same day that Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced an extension of the 14-day quarantine requirement for people entering the state. That mandate had been scheduled to expire Tuesday but now is in place through June 2.
The four additional cases of Alaska residents bring the state’s total to 392 cases. Of those, 344 people have recovered. Ten people have died of the disease. Two of those deaths occurred in Fairbanks.
