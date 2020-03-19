UPDATED 5:20 p.m.: Alaska has three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, including two new cases in Fairbanks, bringing the state total to 12, the state's chief medical officer announced this afternoon.
The third new case was confirmed in Ketchikan.
Five of the 12 cases are from Fairbanks.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink, in announcing the new cases, said the travel history of the three new cases is somewhat unknown but that the two new Fairbanks individuals who tested positive had not traveled outside Alaska in the past two weeks. That doesn't mean the cases count as "community spread" per say, Zink noted.
The state is in the process of trying to figure out whether there has been any contact between the two new cases and the three previous cases. A case is not technically counted as a "community case" unless it pops up out of nowhere, Zink said.
"Either way, it’s concerning that the two people in Fairbanks had not traveled in the last 14 days,” Zink said.
In response to the steady increase of cases, Gov. Mike Dunleavy rolled out two additional health mandates. The first requires all non-urgent and elective medical procedures be postponed for the next three months. The second requires the postponement of all elective oral and dental procedures for the next month.
With regard to state response to economic fallout due to the virus, Dunleavy told reporters the state will provide an update on actions taken to ease economic struggles affecting Alaskans.
This story will be updated.
