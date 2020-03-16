All jury trials statewide scheduled to begin the week of March 16 and thereafter have been postponed pending further notice in response to the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a notice on the state court website, Alaska Supreme Court Chief Justice Joel Bolger declared the postponement via Special Order 8130 on Sunday. The order is in response to President Trump's March 13 declaration of a national emergency and Gov. Mike Dunleavy's March 13 mandate closing all public schools until March 30, which may affect the availability of court staff, attorneys and jurors to begin new trials.
The Alaska Supreme Court is scheduled to meet on Thursday to consider an emergency order relaxing court rules in response to the outbreak. In the meantime, the circumstances "provide good cause for the postponement under Alaska Criminal Rule 45(d)(7)," according to the order.
State statute mandates that, with some exceptions, a defendant charged with a felony, misdemeanor or violation shall be tried within 120 days from the date the charging document is served upon the defendant. Rule 45(d)(7) provides for "other periods of delay."
Jury trials in progress will finish out as scheduled.
