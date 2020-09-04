One new Alaska death has been linked to COVID-19, according to state health officials, bringing the total number of Alaskans to die from coronavirus-related symptoms to 40 since the pandemic first hit the state in mid-March.
The deceased was an Anchorage man in his 70s.
A report from the state health department also confirmed 21 additional Fairbanks North Star Borough residents — 17 from Fairbanks and four from North Pole — have tested positive for the disease, bringing the borough total to 691. About a third of those cases are confirmed to have recovered or are presumed recovered based on the amount of time passed since infection.
The other 450 cases are listed as “active” by the health department’s COVID-19 data dashboard. Some information regarding case recoveries may lag, however, due to under staffing and overloading of the state’s contact tracers, according to Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink.
Another 76 Alaska residents have also tested positive for the disease. Anchorage residents made up 51 of those new cases. The rest were scattered among the Nome Census Area, Wasilla, Eagle River, Juneau, Kenai, Kodiak, Kotzebue, Palmer, Girdwood, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Northwest Arctic Borough, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Utqiagvik, Valdez and Wrangell.
Four nonresidents — one each in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Kodiak and an unknown location — have also tested positive, according to the state’s report.
These new cases bring the state’s resident case total to 5,466 and nonresident case total to 873.
Two additional individuals have become sick enough to warrant hospitalization, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed COVID-19 hospital patients since mid-March to 227. Currently there are 38 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide plus another five hospital patients who are under investigation and await test results.
The majority of the state’s resident cases have been confirmed in individuals ages 20-29, according to the state’s weekly case analysis.
A total of 377,936 tests have been performed statewide to date. A total of 19,671 test have been performed in Fairbanks on both borough residents and individuals from outside the borough — 2,294 in the last two weeks.
