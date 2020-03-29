Volunteers in Nenana are coming together to help vulnerable members of the community during the coronavirus outbreak.
With the donation of fabric and money to buy fabric, volunteers today started creating cotton masks that residents can wear to help protect themselves. These are not the medical masks used by health care professionals and the protection they offer is limited, but they are better than nothing.
“Homemade cloth masks aren’t ideal,” said Fire Chief Joe Forness in a letter to the community. “But given the present shortages of medical-grade protective gear during a pandemic, they may be the best option for people at high risk.”
Similar endeavors are happening in Fairbanks and in other rural communities.
Forness wrote a letter to the community explaining the project and also started a GoFundMe page to finance buying the fabric.
High risk residents include those over age 65, people with chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma, those with heart conditions, who are immunocompromised including those under cancer treatment, people who are severely obese or have underlying medical conditions.
He is putting up a signup sheet and posting it at Coghill’s Store, the Post Office and A-Frame gas station and asking people to sign up if they meet that vulnerable criteria.
“We have to take care of our older population,” Forness said.
The masks will be washed, sanitized and delivered in closed plastic bags.
So far, Nenana residents seem to be hunkering down, said the fire chief.
“There’s not a whole lot of moving around town,” he said. “A lot of people are spending time with their family, which is good.”
His department is also prepared to respond to any 911 calls involving patients who may be infected. One ambulance has been dedicated to that purpose.
“We’ll deal with that if it comes,” he said. “But we hope nobody gets it.”
