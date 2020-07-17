Nenana reported its first positive COVID-19 case on Thursday, and the Denali Borough reported three positive cases of nonresidents.
In Denali, two of the cases were visitors who have since left the area. The third is a seasonal worker who showed no signs or symptoms and was tested after arriving in the community. Public health officials are contact tracing and will reach out to anyone who came into contact with these people.
“If you are not contacted, it means that any contact you may have had with the patient does not pose a significant risk to your health,” according to a Denali Borough news release.
All those with confirmed cases have been advised to self-isolate. Previously, the Denali Borough reported one positive case of a nonresident.
Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker said the borough will soon receive a bulk order of cloth masks and will distribute them widely when they arrive.
The state Department of Health and Social Services reported in its daily update Friday that 49 new confirmed cases in the previous 24-hour reporting period — 39 residents and 10 nonresidents.
Two of the new cases are of residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough. Other cases were reported in Anchorage, with 17 cases; Wasilla, four; three each in Eagle River and Juneau; two each in Seward and Sitka, and one each in Chugiak, the city of Kenai, the northern Kenai Peninsula Borough, Meadow Lakes, Soldotna and the Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.
The state update did not specify Nenana, which is located in the sprawling Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area, or mention the Denali Borough cases. Local government and business leaders on occasion announce cases in advance of the release of the state's daily report.
Nenana Case
In Nenana, the Nenana City Mayor Joshua Verhagan announced the city’s first positive COVID case to the community Thursday with a post on the community Facebook page. According to the tribe, he wrote, a tribal member came into the clinic not feeling well and tested positive for corona virus.
“This individual has been instructed to quarantine and not interact with others,” the mayor wrote. “However it is likely that contact with others had already been made prior to taking the test, so please stay vigilant.”
“If you are aware that you have been in contact with this individual (the clinic is not releasing a name) or any other individuals who have shown symptoms PLEASE quarantine for the sake of our community as a whole but especially those who have compromised health or are most at risk,” he added.
Verhagan encouraged residents to take individual measures of precaution to reduce the spread.
“As a community, we do not have to fall prey to the divisive politicization of mask wearing,” he wrote. “Choosing to wear a mask as a safety measure should have nothing to do with politics. Though wearing one is not foolproof, it can absolutely make a difference. However, it is not the only precaution that can or ought to be taken. Consistent hand washing and hygiene, keeping a distance, not unnecessarily touching things, avoiding large groups or casually shopping and much more.”
The city office will be closed for walk-in visits until further notice.
In other developments in Nenana, the A-Frame gas station/convenience store on the Parks Highway at Nenana now requires customers to wear masks to enter the store. That happened earlier Thursday.
Roughwoods Cafe, a longtime restaurant in the community, promptly announced it is closing until July 21 to evaluate and determine how to safely remain open in the future.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMKris.