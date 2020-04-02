The Nenana Ice Classic is extending its ticket deadline to April 10 and also inviting guessers to submit their tickets by mail.
Self-distancing caused by the coronavirus is responsible for the change. Normally, people purchase tickets, fill them out and drop them into red buckets, located at 220 businesses statewide. But people are staying home to prevent spreading the coronavirus.
“We decided to extend the date because we had people calling and asking if we were going to, because they were not wanting to get out,” Ice Classic Director Cherrie Forness said.
People can now submit guesses — at $2.50 per guess — by mail as long as it is postmarked by April 10. Entries must include name, mailing address and phone number. Each guess must include the month, date, hour, minute and either A.M. or P.M. Entries and the $2.50 per ticket cost can be mailed to Nenana Ice Classic, P.O. Box 272, Nenana, AK 99760. Payment can be in the form of money orders, cashiers checks or personal checks.
The Ice Classic is the annual guessing game for when the Tanana River ice will break up in the city of Nenana. Red-colored cans are distributed around the state from Feb. 1, and people can guess the exact month, day, hour and minute that the ice will go out (in Alaska Standard Time, a tradition for the contest.) In 2019, the sole winning guess won $311,652. Oftentimes there are multiple winners, who then split the pot.
The Ice Classic always allowed residents of remote villages that did not have Ice Classic tickets in the community to submit guesses by mail.
“Because of everything that is going on, we just opened that to everybody in the state,” Forness said. “As long as it's in the mail by the 10th, we accept it.”
Every year, 75 to 100 local residents are hired to tabulate all those guesses. This year, organizers are carefully organizing that process to allow safe distancing between employees and constant cleanliness. The number of workers has also dropped.
“We haven’t had as many sign up this year since the coronavirus thing came into play,” Forness said.
So it will be a skeleton crew that does the tabulating in 2020.
“We’re hiring 16 data entry people, and we’re doing one shift instead of two,” she said. “We’re going to hire between 30 and 32 people to do the sorting and comparing.”
“We’ll keep the numbers down so we can comply” with all safety guidelines, she said.
The tabulating will take place at the Nenana Civic Center. Employees will work farther than 6 feet apart, she said.
Forness has not selected a start date yet. First, she intends to post the work assignments Friday. If a worker’s name is not on the list, that person may be called at a later time to help with tabulating.
On a side note, a corner of the big red triangular flag at the top of the tripod on the Tanana River has come loose and organizers will try to reattach it this weekend. The wire that records the time will not be attached until April 9, she said.
More information is available by calling 907-832-5446 or going to the Ice Classic website at www.nenanaakiceclassic.com.
