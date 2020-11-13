The state recorded 589 new coronavirus cases on Friday, a day after the governor issued a taped emergency message calling on Alaskans to “reach deep” to intensify virus mitigation practices over the next three weeks.
Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward echoed the governor’s sentiment in his own message on Friday — touching on the borough’s numerous COVID-19 mitigation practices, urging people to check on their neighbors and calling on people to be kind.
Sixty-two of the new cases recorded in Alaska were in the Fairbanks borough, according to the COVID-19 online data hub.
“Let’s continue to follow the advice of our governor and our chief medical officer and reinforce our commitment to individual responsibility with fighting this pandemic,” Ward said.
The number of hospitalizations reported statewide on Friday was 121. Ten people are on ventilators.
Adult intensive Care Unit capacity statewide is a little over half full, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services website.
Almost 25,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted over the last week with the cumulative number of tests conducted topping 850,000.
In the wake of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s emergency message, delivered on Thursday via text alert, businesses and organizations have taken steps to limit person-to-person contact.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District went to fully remote learning. Sports events are being canceled, and Northrim Bank notified customers that effective Monday, lobby access will be limited to appointments only.
