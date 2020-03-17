The North American Hockey League, whose 26 teams include the Fairbanks Ice Dogs, announced Tuesday it was canceling its entire 2019-20 season because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The decision eliminates the Robertson Cup playoffs and championship tournament. It also follows Monday's decision to cancel the remainder of the regular season for the 26-team Tier II junior A league.
Mark Frankenfeld, NAHL commissioner, said in a statement on the league's website Tuesday that the NAHL and its Board of Governors did "everything in our power to preserve a modified playoff and Robertson Cup Finals to ensure our players had every opportunity to compete for and win a Robertson Cup Championship."
"The latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation of canceling all events of 50 more people during the next eight weeks made that reality impossible without dramatically disrupting the rest of our hockey calendar," he said.
Frankenfeld said the league's teams will move forward with their scheduled tryout camps, "which is currently outside the CDC window."
Ice Dogs General Manager Rob Proffitt said the team is scheduled to conduct a media conference at 4:30 p.m. today. The media conference will be livestreamed on the team's Facebook page.
"There's nothing good about any of this,'' Proffitt said by phone Tuesday.
"At the end of the day, I feel the worse for the players, the fans, the sponsors, volunteers, the billet families and everything that makes it happen," he said.
"I feel the worse for the players because they've worked their tails off since the third week in August to put themselves in a spot to get to the playoffs and have a chance to hoist the (Robertson) Cup in May," he said. "That's been taken away from them."
Proffitt added, "We all need to take a step back and understand this pandemic is bigger than the game and bigger than hockey, and it's bigger than all of this.
"Our No. 1 job, when the parents entrust us to send most of these players 4,000 miles away from home, is to look out for the safety of their young men.
The Ice Dogs, who were in first place in the Midwest Division at 39-11-1-2 for 79 points in the standings, had eight games remaining in the regular season. Fairbanks was scheduled to host a best-of-five semifinal series at the Big Dipper Ice Arena in April, when the playoffs were set to begin.
If the Ice Dogs had won in the semifinal round, they would have have advanced to and had home-ice advantage for the Midwest Division championship series, also a best-of-five format.
The winners of the NAHL's four division championship series — Midwest, East, South and Central — would have advanced to the Robertson Cup National Tournament, which was slated for May 8-12 at the Fogerty Arena in Blaine, Minnesota.
The Ice Dogs lost to the Central Division's Aberdeen (South Dakota) Wings in last year's championship game of the Robertson Cup tournament at the Fogerty Arena.
This story will be updated after the 4:30 p.m. news conference.
