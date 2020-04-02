Alaska's two U.S senators, Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, will host a virtual town hall this evening to update Alaskans about what's been going on at the federal level to address the COVID-19 pandemic and assist Alaskans and Alaska businesses.
The virtual town hall will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 Alaska time.
Those interested in participating will need to pre-register by texting “ALASKA” to #833-898-5483.
For those interested in listening in but not asking questions, a livestream of the town hall audio will be available at https://bit.ly/2UTgywd .
