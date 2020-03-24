A winter storm dropped nearly 9 inches of snow on Fairbanks Monday, but there's more to come.
The winter storm warning is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday, and the National Weather Service said to expect another 3 to 6 inches before the storm moves on. Winds of 15 to 25 mph, with higher gusts in the hills, may reduce visibility in some areas.
Interior Alaska roads remain slick and snow-clogged, with high temperatures expected to be in the mid-30s today. The Weather Service forecast includes a chance of rain mixed with snow this afternoon. The snow depth in Fairbanks was measured at 32" this morning. It's only the third time in 25 years snow depth of 32" or deeper has been measured.
Alaska State Troopers sent out an alert Tuesday morning warning drivers that the Richardson Highway between North Pole and Fairbanks is extremely icy.
For the most recent updates on road conditions, please visit 511.Alaska.gov
The good news? Skies are supposed to clear Thursday and low temperatures in the single digits to the teens below zero are in the forecast later this week.