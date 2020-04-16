Pogo gold mine 87 miles southeast of Fairbanks has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in employees, according to a news release this afternoon.
The three new cases were as of this morning, though Pogo did not clarify when the cases were confirmed.
The mine states that the symptoms of the three employees are "mild to moderate" and that they are off-site and being monitored by the company's medical staff.
These three cases are in addition to three previous cases in employees who have since recovered, the news release states.
The mine –– owned by Northern Star Resources Limited –– is taking precautions to stem the spread of the disease among its workforce, according to the release.
This story will be updated.
