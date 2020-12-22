The second COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Alaska on Monday and will be distributed and administered this week, alongside the continued roll-out of the Pfizer vaccine which started last Monday.
The Moderna vaccine received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday and the shipment began on Sunday.
“We want to offer this vaccine to Alaskans as quickly as possible,” Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said in a prepared statement.
Alaska will initially receive 26,800 doses of Moderna vaccine in addition to the 35,100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which is enough to vaccinate 61,900 people. The second doses for both of the vaccines will be sent in January.
While both vaccines must be kept cold, the Moderna vaccine requires less extreme conditions, with shipping at 4 below zero, thawing at refrigerator temperatures for 30 days, and storing at room temperature for 12 hours. In contrast, the Pfizer vaccine must be shipped at 94 below zero and needs to be stored at that refrigerated temperature for five days.
“The Moderna vaccine will help us reach more communities, especially those that have less access to cold storage,” said Tessa Walker Linderman, the co-lead of Alaska’s COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force. “Having both vaccines provides us with more vaccine — and more flexibility.”
Additional people to receive the vaccine in Alaska
Distribution of the vaccine is happening in multiple steps, or phases and tiers.
The first two tiers of Phase 1a are currently in progress and bring the vaccine to frontline health care workers and emergency responders as well as long-term care facility residents and staff.
Last week the Alaska Vaccine Allocation Advisory Committee included additional people in the first phase, specifically — essential health care workers who are in contact with patients or infectious materials from patterns and provide services that cannot be postponed or provided remotely. This group includes direct support professionals, laboratory technicians, phlebotomists and workers performing COVID-19 testing. The distribution of the third tier of Phase 1a will start Jan. 4
The CDC issued further guidelines for Phases 1b and 1c of the vaccine allocation on Dec. 20, recommending that people 75 and older and front-line essential workers such as emergency responders, teachers and grocery store employees be next in line for the vaccine. In Alaska, a public comment meeting for Phase 1b will occur Dec. 28.
Adverse reactions to the vaccine
As of today, the state Department of Health and Social Services is aware of 11 reports regarding possible allergic reactions in Alaska’s hospitals — eight at Bartlett Regional Hospital, two at Providence Alaska and one AT Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. Two of those cases were identified as anaphylaxis, or a severe allergic reaction, and one of those resulted in hospitalization. In the other three cases, symptoms were mild.
All the cases of allergic reactions have been resolved and the hospitalized patient has been discharged and is doing well.
With Alaska seeing more cases of allergic reaction than other states, the officials are closely investigating whether there was an issue with certain shipments or with shipping it to the state, but so far no facts support that theory.
Chief Medical Officer Anne Zink emphasized during a Monday news conference that allergic reactions to medication, injections and even placebo are very common in medical practice, and while they are not reported as much during more commonplace procedures, they are under more scrutiny and analysis in case of this new vaccine.
“We know that multiple injections cause reactions, other injections cause reactions, my husband passes out if he gets an IV,” she said. “People have different responses to different things. (...) My guess is that we will have a lot more adverse events reported, and I want to make sure we are putting it into a larger clinical context by being human.”
People who experience anaphylaxis after the first dose should not receive a second dose, according to CDC recommendations.
The state of the virus today
The state Department of Health and Social Services announced on Monday 152 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska, six of them in Fairbanks and seven in North Pole.
Of other places with a high number of cases, Anchorage reported 83, Kusilvak Census Area 13, Bethel and Wasilla at six each.
Overall, Alaska saw 42,413 cases, 919 hospitalizations and 183 deaths with two new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported Monday.
“Cases continue to rise across the state, but acceleration has slowed and shown signs of reversing in recent weeks,” the DHSS officials wrote in a Monday news release.
