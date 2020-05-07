The 2020 Midnight Sun Festival, a pinnacle of summer in Interior Alaska, is canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Downtown Association of Fairbanks announced the cancellation of the festival this morning.
Because of the number of visitors the festival attracts, the decision to cancel was made in the interest of community health, according to a news release by David van den Berg, executive director of the Downtown Association of Fairbanks.
"We held out hope that June 21 would be far enough out to hold the 38th Midnight Sun Festival to help revive a sense of normalcy," van den Berg said in the release. "But with the uncertainty and costs of re-opening to mitigate COVID-19, we now accept that June 21 is too soon to go forward with such a major community event."
The festival is the largest one-day event in Alaska, drawing upwards of 30,000 visitors to downtown Fairbanks to celebrate summer solstice. The festival normally spans several blocks of downtown and draws food vendors, artisans and craftsmen selling their wares, entertainment events and concerts, and nonprofit agencies and politicians greeting crowds and interacting with the public.
