The school district and the public education support staff union signed a tentative agreement in which the district is providing N-95 masks to eligible workers, such as those working with special needs students, and creating a new leave category called “Work-Related COVID-19 Leave.”
Negotiations with the teachers union are pending.
The two unions represent about 1,500 public education workers and demanded to bargain over worker safety issues following a decision by the Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education to offer in-person education during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school district remains in the high risk operational status, according to its website, while case counts in the Fairbanks area are declining. Fairbanks Memorial Hospital had no COVID-19 patients as of Monday morning.
The new leave category, Work-Related COVID-19 Leave, will be available to education support workers exposed to the virus on the job. They will not be required to take personal leave, according to the new agreement.
The agreement states that special education workers, nurses, deep-cleaning teams, workers older than age 60 and those considered at high risk for serious illness can request an N-95 mask.
The school district also agreed to limit the number of buildings employees are asked to visit to reduce exposure.
Certain employees who do not qualify for leave under state and federal programs can request an unpaid leave of absence, though the school district retained the right to deny a leave of absence based on need.
Employees who must quarantine due to travel may use sick leave, according to the new agreement.
The teachers union wants regular reports on COVID-19 cases in the schools and for teachers who test positive for the virus to be presumed to have caught it on the job and to be provided with administrative leave. The union wants concessions for teachers experiencing child care issues due to COVID-19 and for teachers with high risk household members.
The union received a counterproposal last week that Sandi Ryan, president of the Fairbanks Education Association, described as disappointing.
She said in an email that a survey of union members went out Monday and that FEA leadership would meet early this week. A general membership meeting of the Fairbanks Education Association is planned Wednesday, she said.
