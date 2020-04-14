Mary Jane Fate, an Athabaskan elder who dedicated her life to advocating for the health and equity of Alaska Natives, died Friday at the Denali Center at age 87 in the company of her husband of 65 years, former state Rep. Hugh “Bud” Fate.
Fate’s accomplishments are too numerous to comprehensively list. Among them are co-founding the Breast Cancer Detection Center of Alaska in Fairbanks, co-founding the Fairbanks Native Association, becoming the first female co-chair of the Alaska Federation of Natives, and becoming the first woman to serve on the board of Alaska Airlines.
She was one of the original lobbyists for the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act and worked with resolve to convince the White House and Congress to convey 40 million acres of land and $1 billion to Alaska Natives in return for Natives giving up land rights so construction of the trans-Alaska oil pipeline could begin.
When Fate was inducted into the Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame in 2014, a written biography stated that she “labored tirelessly to improve all aspects of Alaska Native people’s lives.”
“Both of us were kind of service-oriented,” her husband said Monday. “Mary Jane was always a person who wanted to make life better for other people, too. That was just kind of the way she was. There are people who think in terms of serving other people. She was a really highly intelligent girl and had some great instincts, both in business and socially.”
Early life
Fate was born Mary Jane Evans on Sept. 4, 1933 in the Native Village of Rampart, on the Yukon River.
“Her people were complete subsistence hunters. She really didn’t get to go to school until she was close to third grade age,” Bud Fate said. “They (Mary Jane and her sisters) were very intelligent and really motivated. Once she did start school, she excelled. She was always a very kind person, she never had a bad word to say about anyone.”
She described her childhood to reporter Myra MacPherson for an article titled, “The Women of Rural America,” published by the Washington Post in February 1978.
“We had to take the dog teams when we were 10 or 11 years old. Mom and Dad worked as a team and we stayed on the trapline, living in tents, all winter while they trapped muskrat. Often we were left alone. Some might call it child abuse, but to us it was necessity,” she said. “We fished for a living in the summer. We had to follow the animals. The whole goal of life was just to survive. The Athabascan were the poorest, most nomadic of all ethnic groups in Alaska.”
Fate went on to attend the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ Mount Edgecumbe boarding high school in Sitka. In a recount of her return to Rampart, she highlighted some of the struggles that she would dedicate her life to addressing.
“When I came back home, there wasn’t a home. My dad had passed away. In our villages we see our relatives die in the winter, without medical help, without planes coming in and out,” she said.
After graduating from high school in 1952, she became one of the first Native women to attend the University of Alaska, as the Fairbanks campus was official known as at the time, studying accounting. In 1953, she met Bud Fate at a Fairbanks bar.
“She was running for Miss Alaska and there were five young ladies who came into this place I used to frequent,” he said. “She loved to dance and so did I. She accidentally stepped on my toe, thought I was the bartender. I asked for an introduction after that.
“She was a magnet. People loved Mary Jane and she always had a smile and a good thing to say,” he said. “And, as I said before, she was very capable.”
When they met, she was working with Wien Air Alaska and ultimately became a manager while Bud Fate finished dental school and set up a practice. The couple married in 1954, settled in Fairbanks and raised a family.
A life of many causes
During the 1960s, amid the burgeoning civil rights movements, Mary Jane Fate came into her own. Alongside four others, she helped to found the Fairbanks Native Association in 1963. She served on the association’s board and worked on the education committee in the early days, later serving as president of the organization.
“In those days, good educational opportunities for young Alaska Natives were hard to come by,” said Steve Ginnis, the association’s executive director, in a statement following news of Fate’s passing. “She fought hard for better educational access for our people for most of her life.
“What she and those others did in the 1960s was miraculous and we likely won’t see something like it again,” he said. “All we can do is live up to the example she left for us and remember her in our hearts.”
Not long after, Fate dedicated her time to lobbying for passage of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act. Following its passing in 1971, she spent several decades serving on the board of the Rampart Village Corp., one of the many regional and village entities established under the new law, and ultimately became its president for many years. Around the same time, she co-founded the North American Indian Women’s Association and became its president in 1975.
In the same years, she turned her focus to yet another issue: breast cancer. In 1976, she helped to co-found the nonprofit organization Breast Cancer Detection Center of Alaska, which aims to provide education and mammograms to Interior Alaska women regardless of their ability to pay.
In response to the news of her death, current BCDC staff expressed their sadness at the loss of one of their “founding mothers.”
“Mary Jane was an amazing woman who worked tirelessly advocating for others across Alaska,” reads a statement posted on the center’s Facebook page. “As a woman and an Athabascan leader, Mary Jane was a big proponent for early detection. She brought valuable knowledge and history of our state and the Alaska Native people to our board meetings. Because of her advocacy, BCDC soon began traveling around the state via a mobile unit, providing mammograms to women in villages and rural communities, which continues to today.
“Not only was Mary Jane a beautiful woman on the outside, she was a strong, intelligent and driving force in this community that will be missed and long remembered,” the statement reads. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and we thank them for sharing her with us.”
The 1980s was another busy period for Fate. She became the first woman and the first Alaska Native to serve on the Alaska Judicial Council, after being appointed by Gov. Jay Hammond in 1981. She later became the first woman co-chair of the Alaska Federation of Natives, a position she held from 1988-89.
In 1992, Fate was awarded an honorary doctorate of laws degree from UAF in recognition of her accomplishments. The following year she joined the University of Alaska Board of Regents, a position she held for eight years. At the end of 2001, President George W. Bush appointed her to the U.S. Arctic Research Commission, where she served for a little over four years and was the only indigenous member of the panel.
A life that touched many
Fate is survived by her husband; her three daughters, Janine Avner (Correy), Jennifer Velaise (Jean Louis), and Julie Sullivan (Dan); cousins, Alfred Woods and Dorothy Woods Shockley; grandchildren, Barrett, Janna, Alex, Ben, Theo, Meghan, Isabella, Laurel, Hallie, Amanda, Justin and Trenton; sisters, Alice Phillips (Norman) and Lilly Evans; her 15 nieces and nephews; and various cousins.
Sen. Dan Sullivan, Fate’s son-in-law, expressing how blessed he was to have Fate in his life for so many years.
“She was keenly intelligent, beautiful inside-and-out, and a trailblazing woman cherished by our family and so many Alaskans across our state,” he said in a written statement. “She was an example of how compassion and a fierce dedication to public service could fundamentally transform so many lives for the better.
“She taught me so much about the perseverance, brilliance and culture of our Alaska Native people,” he wrote. “In my travels all over the state, one constant theme emerged: so many people looked up to my mother-in-law as an inspiring role model. Young, old, Native and non-Native, she was loved by Alaskans from all walks of life, myself included.”
In 2014, Fate was inducted into the Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame.
“We’re very proud of her. We had a wonderful, wonderful 65 years of marriage. It was truly blessed,” Bud Fate said. When asked if his wife had any hobbies or pastimes, her husband replied: “If anything it was her family. Her kids and her grandkids. And me. We just had a close relationship.”
He said the things she would have wanted to be remembered by most are “Her family and her friends.”
“We’re proud of our children and some of the help that we’ve provided other people,” he said.
