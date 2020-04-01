A 33-year-old man who was arrested Tuesday evening in Fairbanks was charged with felony terroristic threatening after he told Alaska State Troopers he had COVID-19 and began spitting and urinating in a patrol vehicle.
Troopers had responded to a report of an intoxicated man urinating on work vehicles at a local business. Douglas Felix, of Arctic Village, was arrested for criminal trespass because he had previously been banned from going near the business, according to a news release on the trooper website.
Felix’s alleged actions caused the patrol vehicle, the trooper and a trooper K9 to be out of action until the vehicle could be decontaminated.
Making false claims about having a highly contagious communicable disease is a class C felony punishable by imprisonment of up to five years and up to a $50,000 fine.
Knowingly sending or delivering a bacteriological or biological substance that results in a person being placed in reasonable fear of physical injury, causes evacuation of a building, public place or business, or causes serious public inconvenience is a class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.
Felix will be arraigned today in Fairbanks District Court. Charging documents are pending.
This story will be updated.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.