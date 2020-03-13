Louisiana became the first state to postpone an election amid concerns about the new coronavirus, delaying Republican and Democratic presidential primaries that were originally scheduled for April 4.
Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin told reporters the election would be postponed until June 20, according to Baton Rouge NBC affiliate WIVLA. A spokesperson for Ardoin's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Six more states are holding elections in March, and the four voting on Tuesday include states that have declared a public health emergency over the virus. Arizona and Florida hold presidential primaries Tuesday, while Illinois and Ohio will hold presidential and congressional primaries that day. State officials have been issuing guidance on cleaning voting machines, moving polling places and providing hand sanitizer at polling locations but say the elections would still take place.
Georgia is scheduled to hold its presidential primaries March 24, while Wyoming and Alaska do so on April 4.
Former Vice President Joe Biden's deputy campaign manager and spokeswoman, Kate Bedingfield, responded to the Louisiana delay by saying elections could "be conducted safely in consultation with public health officials."
Bedingfield encouraged voters who are "feeling healthy, not exhibiting symptoms, and don't believe they've been exposed to COVID-19" to vote on Tuesday.
"If voters are members of an at-risk population, exhibiting symptoms, or have been exposed to a diagnosed case of COVID-19, we encourage them to explore absentee ballots and vote by mail options," Bedingfield said.