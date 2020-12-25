The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner will not have a print edition on Friday, Dec. 25, so that our employees may enjoy the holiday with their families. Check our website, www.newsminer.com for breaking news and have a very, merry Christmas!
FROM DEC. 25, 2008 FAIRBANKS DAILY NEWS
FORGOT TO ASK FOR VOLCANO, EARTHQUAKE
Children Are Guilty of But Few Oversights in the Requests Made of Santa Claus for Christmas Presents — Want Automobiles, Moving Pictures and Elephants — It Is Suggested That Santa Put Wings on Machines to Avoid Trails.
For a variety of expression and a diversity of wants the batch of letters received at The News, to be forwarded to Santa Claus, beats the work of may high-salaried man in the world in the art of framing a request.
We undertook to see that every child in the Tanana who wished to communicate with St. Nicholas could do so quickly by sending their letters to this office to be printed in the paper. This plan was simple and effective, for everybody knows that Santa Claus reads all the newspapers everywhere so as to be in touch with the world and know what the people are doing and what they want.
Editors note: spelling and punctuation are from the original.
Dear Santa Claus:
Dollies. Don’t forget any ob the children. Good-bye Santa till Christmas.
HAZIE M’ILVRAY
•••
Dear Santa Claus:
I am trying to be good. Dear Santa Claus, will you please bring me a doll carriage. Will you give me a big doll. I do not want everything, give some to the poor. I want a set of dishes and a gun for Daniel. Dear Santa Claus will you give me a rag doll for the baby and a rattle. I want please a box. I want please of box of hand Kerchiffs. Will you bring me a Noah’s ark and a piano. I want a dress and an elephant. You will find my stocking behind the stove. I live in 7 street. Your friend, MARY MORENCY.
•••
Dear Santa Claus:
Please give me a set of dishes. Please give me a doll coat. Please give me a trunkc. Please give me a little stove. Please give me a box of hankercheifs. Do not bring me all the things, bring the poor children some.
Good-bye from your friend,
ELVERA DUVAL
•••
Dear Santa Claus:
Plse Santa Claus I want some drum sticks. Santa Claus I want moving piture machine. I want a cap gun.
I like school, I study hard and try to be good. Do not give all to me, give some to the poor please.
Your friend,
DICK CALLAHAN
•••
Dear Santa Claus:
My dear fellow: I like you. I am going to be a good boy. I study my lessons. I like my school. I want a drum. I want a gun. I want a pick and shovel. I want a cowboy’s hat. I want a cowboy’s gun. I want a shet gun. Please bring we a moving picture machine. You come up on the hause with your rein-Deers and cone down the chimney. You will find my stocking be side the stove.
Your friend
EVERETT DILLEY
•••
Dear Santa Claus:
I would like very much to have a doll and a sled candy nuts apple oranges my name is Edna Lewis I live on Garden Island. I hope you can find the place.
With lots of love from your little friend Edna.
EDNA LEWIS
•••
Dear Santa Cluas: please bring me a moving picture machine and a watch and a water gun and a bank and a pack knife and a automobile and a watch chain and a story book. Do not forget the poor children. You will find my stockings on the side of the stove. I live on 2nd street in the Cascade Steam Laundry.
Your friend,
EARL SHINKLE
•••
Dear Santa Claus:
Please bring me a stove and a doll carriage. I would like a set of dishes. I will hang my stockings on the bed. I have ben a bad girl but I will try to bet better. I live on six and Hall. Do not give all give the poor children. Please bring me a doll. I like my school. I want a set of handker chiefs. I want a piano and an elephant. Good by friend.
AGNES CONWAY
•••
Dear Santa Claus:
Will you please bring me a train and moving picture machine and an automobile. I have been a bad boy but I will try to be better. I want a hook a ladder. Do not give me everything, give some to the poor children.
You will find my stocking behind the stove. My name is Dan Keeler. I live at 24 Wendle Avenue from your friend,
DAN KEELER
•••
Dear Santa Claus:
I am going to be a good girl. Please bring me a doll carriage and a story book. Please bring me a trunk and a flatiron too. I want a table and a Noah’s ark. Please bring piano and a violin. I want a bank. Do not bring everything to me. You will find my stocking behind the stove.
Your friend,
RUTH DILLEY
•••
Dear Santa Claus:
Please bring me a big doll and not a celluoid doll. Please bring me a set of hand kerchiefs and a doll bed. Do not forget the poor children sometings too. Pleasea bring me a doll house too. Please bring me a violin. Please bring me a pencilbox and a set of dishes. I like my school. Please bring my sister a violin and a set of hand kerchiefs and a set of dishes. And bring my sister a doll and a doll bed. Please bring her a doll carriage and doll house. Please bring her a pair of gloves and a little tolt atombl. Please bring her a story book and a trunk and a stove.
My stocking will be hany upstars on the attick door.
DOROTHEA ELIZABETH
JOHNSON