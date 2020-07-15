The three local mayors have signed a joint proclamation urging residents to wear a face mask in public to help control the spread of the COVID-19 disease.
The proclamation was distributed Wednesday morning from the office of Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward and was also signed by Fairbanks city Mayor Jim Matherly and North Pole Mayor Michael Welch.
The statement mentions potential impact to the community and calls for individual action.
"... the economy and the wellbeing of our community rest in the hands of individuals who choose to practice good hygiene and are courteous to each other," the proclamation reads, adding that "we all have a responsibility to ourselves and each other to keep our community strong and healthy."
"Wearing a cloth face covering or mask in public as an action that will better our community during the pandemic and we strongly encourage all residents to wear a cloth face covering or mask and continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of disease in the community," the proclamation concludes.
Distribution of the proclamation occurred on the same day that Alaska's COVID-19 case count rose by 57, with 53 of those of Alaska residents and four of nonresidents.
Six of the additional resident cases were of Fairbanks residents, according to Wednesday's update from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. The borough has had 267 resident cases and 22 nonresident cases since the outbreak began in early March.
The state's resident case count rose to 1,631 cases, and the nonresident total rose to 325.
The resident cases announced Wednesday were in the following communities: Anchorage, 31 cases; Fairbanks, six; Eagle River, three; Valdez-Cordova Census Area, three; two each in Ketchikan, the Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area and Wasilla; and one each in Juneau, the Kodiak Island Borough, the Kusilvak Census Area and Willow.
Three of the four nonresident cases were of people in Anchorage. The location of the third was listed as "unknown."
