A joint meeting of state and local leaders is planned Thursday so they can hear a report about the local coordinated response to COVID-19 with questions and answers to follow.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly is hosting the special work session at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be livestreamed on the borough website, www.fnsb.us, and on the online platform Zoom.
Invited are Interior legislators and municipal leaders from the cities of Fairbanks and North Pole. The Board of Education is also invited.
“There has been a lot of interest in having everyone in the same forum at the same time for updates and questions,” assembly Presiding Officer Matt Cooper said in a text message. “Foundation Health Partners also requested the opportunity. I offered to hold the work session to facilitate.”
The only items of business on the agenda are comments from Cooper and a presentation from the Interior Alaska Unified Command, a joint effort of municipal officials and health care administrators to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The borough has been identified as a hotspot in the state of Alaska, and an alternate care site has been set up at the Carlson Center in case the hospital becomes overwhelmed. Fairbanks Memorial Hospital has capacity for 38 coronavirus patients, plus 26 beds in the Intensive Care Unit, and so far has been admitting patients well below those numbers.
Cooper said he thinks the local pandemic response has been strong with respect to information-sharing and preparing for a possible surge of sick people.
“It’s really up to all of us at this point to listen to what FHP (Foundation Health Partners) and medical professionals have to say and do what we can to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” Cooper said in a text message.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.