The Alaska Dog Mushers Association, in concern about the novel coronavirus, has closed the Annamaet Limited North American Championship to the public.
The LNAC, which features a two-dog skijoring event and three sled-dog classes, is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. today through Sunday.
Only drivers, handlers and a limited number of specific volunteers will be allowed at the race site at the Jeff Studdert Racegrounds behind the Mushers Hall off Farmers Loop.
“While the threat of COVID-19 remains low in our community, we are taking precautions and adjusting plans for our championship races,’’ the ADMA stated in an email.
The email stated, too, that updates on the Open North American Championship will be provided as soon as possible.
The ONAC is scheduled for March 20-22 at the Studdert Racegrounds.
The following is the start order for the LNAC events:
Two-dog skijoring (4.8 miles today, 4.8 miles Saturday, 6.2 miles Sunday), 11 a.m. — 1 Victoria Carver; 2 Pam Schamber; 3 Josh Link; 4 Sunnifa Deehr; 5 Rebecca Shaffer; 6 Nadele Flynn; 7 Jennifer Bignens.
4-dog mushing 4.8, 4.8, 6.2 miles), 11:50 a.m. — 1 Jason Dunlap; 2 Kristen Eckwright; 3 Chris Burrow; 4 Eva Schrader; 5 Noah Pereira; 6 Kriya Dunlap; 7 Andria Bond; 8 Silvia Kleinova (RNB); 9 Annie Grenier; 10 Debora Summers; 11 Pam Schamber; 12 Marya Lewanski.
6-Dog Class (6.2, 6.2, 8 miles), 12:50 p.m. — 1 Jeff Conn; 2 Alexandra Rochat; 3 Mathieu Devred; 4 Kim Wells; 5 Terri Cadzow; 6 Silvia Kleinova (RNB); 7 Kourosh Partow; 8 Ariane Jasmin; 9 Jason Dunlap; 10 Jennifer Probert-Erhart; 11 Mandy Kilpatrick; 12 Isabelle Wassilie; 13 Bonnie Borba.
8-Dog Class (11, 11, 12.5 miles), 2 p.m. — 1 Jerry Woods; 2 Kourosh Partow; 3 Mari Høe-Raitto; 4 Joseph Henry; 5 Carl Erhart; 6 Evelyn Beeter; 7 Jason Dunlap; 8 Ken Chezik; 9 Dawn Brown; 10 Abigail Fox; 11 Mya Hartum; 12 Steven Ward.
Contact News-Miner sports editor Danny Martin at 459-7586. Follow him on Twitter:@newsminersports.