All Legislative Information Offices across the state are closed to the public. The offices remain operational, and any member of the public with questions can call the office. The office system originally closed all rural LIOs last Thursday. By Friday evening, all LIOs statewide followed suit. All engagement with the Legislature will happen over the phone or by email for the indefinite future, according to Fairbanks LIO staff.
The Fairbanks LIO can be reached by phone at 907-452-4448.
Similarly, the Fairbanks office of the Permanent Fund Dividend Division is closed to all in-person visits, effective today, March 17. The office can be reached by phone at 907-451-2820.