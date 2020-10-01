The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District decided to continue with at-home learning for elementary students next week after a meeting of the Medical Advisory Committee on Thursday.
School board President Wendy Dominique said in a text message that they will reassess on Oct. 8.
The decision was expected with the borough’s COVID-19 case count on the rise again.
The Board of Education had decided on Sept. 15 to open elementary schools to in-person classes on Monday, Oct. 5, but only if the daily case count in the borough dropped enough to go into the medium risk zone.
School district Superintendent Karen Gaborik said during an online presentation to members of the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday that launching face-to-face classes looked unlikely given the coronavirus transmission rates.
The average number of new COVID-19 cases in the borough, when calculated for the last 14 days, was 17.6 as of Thursday afternoon, according to the state pandemic data website. The school district remains in the operational high-risk zone.
“When the community transmission rates are low enough to move us to the yellow operational zone, it will be possible for elementary schools to open to in-person/blended students,” Gaborik said in an email to district families and staff on Thursday.
Under the district’s risk assessment system, the average daily cases would need to drop below 10 to move into a lower risk category. The school district’s operational risk assessment matrix is based on the state of Alaska’s risk assessment matrix. The state’s matrix is based on recommendations by the Harvard Global Health Institute, according to a spokesman with the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
The school district has been in the high risk zone since Aug. 31.
“Each Thursday, the Medical Advisory Committee will determine the district operational zone,” Gaborik said in a different communication to stakeholders this week. “If the committee decides to move to yellow, elementary schools will open to in-person/blended students the next Tuesday.”
The school board also set the start date for face-to-face learning for middle school students as Oct. 19 or the first day of the second quarter. That also depends on the operational risk zone.
When high schools might open to in-person learning is set to be discussed at the next school board meeting on Tuesday, according to Gaborik.
The number of average new daily virus cases, the number of school district-connected people who are COVID-19 positive, hospital bed availability, testing data and how the virus is spreading in the borough are factors considered by the Medical Advisory Committee.
The school district had 20 confirmed coronavirus-positive students or staff as of Wednesday morning, according to Yumi McCulloch, the district’s director of public relations.
While most students are getting their academics at home and online, high school sports teams are meeting for practices and games. Some teams are in quarantine, according to McCulloch. She declined to name them or disclose specifics on why, citing medical privacy laws. McCulloch said the school district is communicating directly with schools and families about the situation.
About 1% of the borough population has tested positive for COVID-19, numbers show, and Alaska’s pandemic fatality rate of 0.63% is the lowest of all of the states, according to multiple websites tracking state data.
“Thank you to all families, staff and students for your patience as we work together with the Fairbanks community to decrease the COVID-19 case rates,” Gaborik wrote.
Other school districts in Alaska are also continuing to opt for online learning due to concerns over the spread of the virus.
South of the Fairbanks borough along the Parks Highway, the Denali Borough School District will continue operating under the high-risk level through the end of next week, with students continuing distance learning instead of in-person learning in classrooms. The Denali Borough School District began the school year at Low Risk and held in-person classes at schools.
The decision to continue distance learning was made after three additional positive cases of coronavirus in residents were reported this week in the Denali Borough, along with confirmation that there had been community transmission.
The local Health Level and Advisory Committee meets every week to review updated information from the Alaska Department of Public Health and determine the community’s risk level.
All in-person, extracurricular school activities and sports remain suspended until the risk drops to medium or low.
Contact tracers will reach out to individuals who are formal or “close” contacts with those who tested positive.
In a letter to families, Denali Borough School Superintendent Dan Polta wrote, “The district does not have any information that any individual who tested positive was a student or staff member or someone who was present in our school buildings.”
The superintendent encouraged district families to strengthen their mitigation efforts to protect themselves, their families, friends and colleagues. That includes wearing masks, social distancing and hand cleaning, he said.
The Anchorage School District announced Thursday it will proceed with distance instruction for the time being.
