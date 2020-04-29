Alaska's labor commissioner is urging state residents to go back to work if at all possible, telling reporters that the state's unemployment income system is not meant to support individuals for the long term.
Commissioner Tamika Ledbetter, head of the Department of Labor and Workforce Development, said she understands that Alaskans are facing strange and difficult times.
"We also understand that some are experiencing difficulty in finding child care amid school closures. We have also heard from many employers who have expressed concern regarding the difficulty in bringing employees back as businesses reopen," Ledbetter said at a news conference Friday. "We understand the challenges regarding these issues from the perspective of both the employee and the employer."
However, she said, the state's unemployment fund cannot support the current level of traffic for long.
Labor and Workforce Development economist Lennon Weller estimates $40 million in "total chargeable costs" this month. The total currently sits at $27.6 million, but many who have applied for unemployment insurance have been delayed in receiving benefits due to the high rate of filings. Still, that's more than a $20 million jump from distributed funds in April 2019, Weller noted. The final month total is estimated to be more, and the current $27.6 million does not include the additional $600 federal payments added to supplement state unemployment benefit payments.
Those who are waiting are encouraged to continue weekly filings in order to receive retroactive payments.
Ledbetter said Friday the state has distributed more than $80 million in benefits to unemployed Alaskans. As of Wednesday, 70,732 Alaska residents had filed unemployment claims since shutdowns related to the COVID-19 outbreak began in mid-March, according to state data.
The unemployment trust fund's current balance sat at $468,759,215.71 as of Thursday. If claims persist at the current rate –– new claims reached 60,000 since the middle of March last week –– the fund will be drained in about 11 months, Weller estimated Monday.
In explaining the need for employees who can return to the workforce to do so quickly, Ledbetter spoke plainly of the stability of the system under current strains.
"Frankly, the system is not designed to pay jobless benefits indefinitely," she said. "The unemployment insurance system is meant to protect the unemployed, and its long-term viability depends on the judicial use of the trust fund resources."
One concern is that with the state's added unemployment benefits, federal supplements and dependent stipends, some people who are out of work may, in fact, be receiving more than they did in their lower-paying jobs.
Will that discourage people from returning to work? Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce President Marisa Sharrah said she has not heard any complaints from local businesses on the matter.
Ledbetter, the labor commissioner, has approved the hiring of an additional 150 temporary staff to handle the increased filings with instructions to look at each filing with intention.
"I've directed my staff to be more flexible in determining eligibility and to consider the health and safety of the individual and the workplace in each determination," Ledbetter said. "But from a department perspective, we want those who want to work and can do so safely to return to work. If the employment is available and the workplace is safe, employees cannot continue to receive unemployment benefits."
