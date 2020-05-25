One resident and two non-resident cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kenai Peninsula Borough on Sunday, bringing the total statewide case count to 409.
According to a news release issued Monday by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, the Alaska case is a 30 to 39-year-old male.
The two non-resident cases were identified as seafood industry workers employed by a Kenai seafood processor. The workers were screened after arriving in Anchorage, bused to their quarantine location and tested with about 35 other employees. The two who tested positive are asymptomatic and are being quarantined in an isolated building separate from the other quarantined employees.
Nonresident cases are listed separately and are not part of the Alaska case counts.
All three cases are being investigated by the DHSS and public health nurses, according to the release.
Fairbanks has not had a new case since May 9.
