Several kayakers narrowly escaped disaster Friday afternoon when their kayaks overturned in the swollen Chena River.
According to a public safety alert issued by Fairbanks police, one adult, an 11-year-old child and a 1-year-old child traveling in two kayaks went into the water. All three made it out with the help of another kayaker and were medically evaluated by Fairbanks Fire Department emergency medical personnel.
The incident prompted city officials to issue a public safety advisory Friday.
“Mayor Matherly and Fairbanks Fire Department Acting Chief Tod Chambers are urging residents to please stay off of the Chena River until the water level goes down,” the advisory reads. “When the water level is as high as it is, the current is much faster, there is more debris in the water, and it can be deadly even if you are wearing a life jacket. The water temperature is still cold enough to cause hypothermia very quickly, and the current and debris can make it incredibly difficult to get out of the water if you end up in it.”
Friday’s incident was the third Fairbanks area waterway accident in less than a week.
“Given that there have been two other major incidents on the river in recent days, one resulting in a death and one person still missing, we cannot stress enough that the river is not safe at this time,” the city’s advisory adds.
On Sunday, 22-year-old Salcha resident Alfaz Sajd Khan was swept away after jumping into the Tanana River near the airport to save a puppy. Khan is believed to be deceased, and the recovery effort for his body continues.
On Thursday, the body of 64-year-old Christopher Hight of Fairbanks was found by search and rescue crews on the East Fork of the Chena River near 44 mile Chena Hot Springs Road.
Hight and his friend James Fillion, 60, of Fairbanks, left for a boating trip Tuesday morning and were reported missing Wednesday after they failed to return. The men’s boat was found pinned in a logjam 5 miles up the East Fork. Fillion was found alive on a nearby gravel bar.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7852. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.