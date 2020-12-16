A health care worker in Juneau had a bad reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
The first doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered in Alaska on Tuesday to hospital-based front line health care workers. Vaccinations for employees at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital are expected to start Thursday.
According to a state news release, a health care worker with no history of allergies had an anaphylactic reaction with flushing and shortness of breath 10 minutes after receiving the vaccine at a clinic at Bartlett Hospital.
Officials were aware of the possibility and had medications on hand, according to a prepared statement by Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink.
Vaccinations of front line health care workers in Alaska are scheduled to proceed as planned, the news release stated.
“The worker took Benadryl after the symptoms began and when they did not resolve, the worker was admitted to the Emergency Department at Bartlett,” read the DHSS news release. “The patient was administered Pepcid, Benadryl and epinephrine through intravenous drip and was kept overnight. The patient is in stable condition but is still in the hospital being monitored.”
Zink said officials were prepared for the possibility of a reaction after reports of anaphylaxis in England in connection with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
“All sites that are approved to provide vaccinations in Alaska must have medications on hand to deal with an allergic reaction and that was the case in Juneau,” Zink said.
The state of Alaska is in contact with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the incident, which has been logged in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System database.
Facilities administering the vaccine are being notified of the Juneau health care worker’s adverse reaction as the state continues to distribute 31,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Paramedics, firefighters, community health aides, and people who live and work in long-term care facilities are also in the first wave of vaccinations. More people will be inoculated as more doses of the vaccine become available.
The Alaska COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Advisory Committee, in coordination with the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, is deciding who is prioritized for the inoculation.
Alaska Public Media reported that the woman who had the reaction is expected to be released from the hospital today. This is the only reaction in the U.S. that has been reported to the CDC to date.
