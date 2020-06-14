Changing winds blew heavy smoke over the Dalton Highway near milepost 46 on Friday night and hindered burn out operations on the Isom Creek Fire.
The fire is located approximately 70 miles northwest of Fairbanks, 17 miles southwest of Stevens Village and is bordered on the north by the Yukon River and on the south by the Dalton Highway. It was started by lightning on June 5 and has grown to 11,665 acres.
As of Saturday afternoon the fire was 30% contained and 294 personnel were working on it.
According to an update posted Saturday on the Alaska Wildland Fire Information website, firefighters and Alaska Division of Forestry engines patrolled the highway throughout the night and temporarily halted traffic during periods of low visibility. Fire crews stopped burn out operations and extinguished spot fires as water-scooping aircraft dropped buckets of water to aid ground crews.
Aerial reconnaissance performed early Saturday morning showed the fire had crossed over the saw line but still remained east of the Dalton, which remains open.
A sawline is a line created by ground crews in which trees limbs below shoulder height are trimmed and small trees and underbrush are removed.
Favorable winds earlier Friday pushed the fire away from the Dalton and allowed firefighters to increase the width of the fireline away from the highway and a two-track trail known as Hovercraft Road. The same winds pushed the eastern side of the fire toward the Yukon Flats National Wildlife Refuge, prompting fire crews to move upriver and begin structure protection on Native allotments.
