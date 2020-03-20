Fairbanks schools Superintendent Karen Gaborik said it will be a “huge task” to adapt to a long-term closure but that the district was already starting to prepare for an extension.
Students throughout the state were scheduled to return to class March 30 from an already extended spring break, but Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Friday ordered public and private schools closed through May 1.
"We anticipated this was coming," Gaborik said in a written statement to the Daily News-Miner late Friday. "District administration has spent the last week thinking about what a long-term closure might look like.
“We don't have definitive answers right now, but we are working on how we can best meet not only our core academic mission but also the social emotional and nutritional needs of our students,” she said.
“This is a huge task. We are committed to developing solutions. We care about our community, we care about our kids, we care about our parents and we care about our workforce,” she said “We will find our way through this."
The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District has about 13,000 students.
Denali Borough schools
The Denali Borough School District was ready to implement virtual learning next week for its roughly 200 students when school resumes after spring break. Now that plan will kick in through May.
“The biggest thing, honestly, is making sure our families are safe,” said Dan Polta, superintendent of the Denali district.
The Denali Borough School District includes Tri-Valley School in Healy, Anderson School, Cantwell School and Denali PEAK homeschool.
Teachers were expected to return to the school next Monday and Tuesday and prepare virtual classes for the rest of the week. School officials expected to use that week to share resources with parents, and initiate some structure for the remote schooling.
“Now we are planning for the long haul,” Polta said. “We’re going to have a fundamentally different experience for all of our kids.”
It will be a big challenge, but every school district around the nation is facing the same thing, he said.
“Students will always learn,” Polta said. “The question is, what are they going to learn. A big thing is how we respond and react to that.”
The most important thing is to ensure that families are safe and this is what needs to happen to ensure that, he said.
School buildings in the Denali Borough will remain closed and all school activities have been canceled, Polta said.
As the new remote learning takes shape, he said the district has already taken steps to help students who may not have access to WiFi. That includes purchasing WiFi devices that students can use at home, as long as they have cellphone service. Telecom companies statewide are also putting together other ways to help families, he said.
Nenana City School
All 67 students from Nenana’s Student Living Center left to return to their home villages and will soon continue their schooling remotely. Students of all ages, who live in Nenana, are doing the same thing.
“We spent the first part of this week getting all teachers geared up to teach by distance or by packets,” said Nenana School Superintendent Patrick Manning. “Our secondary teachers are still teaching Living Center students, plus local students on a rotating schedule every other day.”
The Nenana Student Living Center is a boarding school occupied by students from villages all over the state. They move to Nenana during the school year and live dormitory-style while attending Nenana City School. They have all been sent home, but schooling will continue.
As telecom companies like GCI are ramping up to help students with internet connections in remote villages, teachers are contacting each of those students and making sure they are in class, Manning added.
The staff is doing a tremendous job making this transition to remote teaching, Manning said.
“The sad thing is, I feel sorry for our graduates,” he said. “I just don’t know if they’ll have a graduation ceremony or not.”
Perhaps, he said, they’ll be known as the COVID Kids who went through this challenging time in history.
“Even though it’s tough for them right now, it’s a memory they’ll always have,” he said.
Nenana City School also launched a new Facebook page Nenana City Schools to help connect teachers and students and parents.
In addition, Nenana City School is providing meals for local students.
“That’s been a real positive,” Manning said. School personnel deliver those meals along the bus route to families who want to participate.
