While the Fairbanks school district has begun serving free meals to students during school closures, local businesses have also stepped up to begin offering students food during the shutdown.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy suspended student attendance in public schools until March 30 as part of a statewide response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District started offering lunch and breakfast to all students. The meals are offered out of school buses at present. Parents can find information on the meals and where they will be distributed at www.k12northstar.org/Page/9281.
The food is being provided through the federally funded Summer Food Service Program.
Amy Rouse, the school district’s director of nutrition services, said during a Wednesday night school board special meeting that the district has 23 routes servicing 42 locations. Some are in city limits, a lot are outside. Rouse and Ryan Hinton, director of transportation, worked together to put the system in place.
There have already been changes made since Wednesday morning, which Rouse said were already noted on the website. Distribution locations on Eielson Air Force Base and in Ester have been updated.
“So this plan that we have will be evolving. It will be assessed. We will be looking at putting our resources where we can maximize their benefits,” Rouse said in the meeting. “We do have a responsibility to try and get to those lower socioeconomic areas of our community. That’s also part of the requirement of Summer Food Service Program, but it’s generally where we find our highest need.”
Rouse noted that the plan will evolve.
“Things are going to change based upon participation and resources and staff availability,” she said, “and where we receive information regarding needs in our community. So this is not static. It is not set in stone at this point.”
Rouse said she and Hinton are committed to doing what they can with what they have available to meet the needs of the community.
Meanwhile, several restaurants have been serving lunches for free this week. Dunleavy suspended dine-in services statewide effective Wednesday evening but left the pickup option in place.
Food Factory Owner Cheryl Brendel said her restaurant has been giving out about 25 lunches per day since starting on Monday.
“They get a ham and cheese sandwich, a bag of chips and an apple,” she said.
The lunches are free. Food Factory will continue supplying them in the coming days.
“We’re a family restaurant. We’re very family oriented,” Brendel said.
Hungry Robot Pizza has also joined in, providing personal pizzas.
“We’re a takeout delivery place, so we’ve given away I think 150 pizzas in the last two days,” said Randy Bezdek, co-owner with his wife, Kimberly.
They’ve got a system set up for the people who come in, as well.
“Kids just have to come in and then we have a bunch of stars on the wall with names on them and those are the people who have donated money,” Bezdek said. So kids or parents can walk in, pull a star to give to the workers and they get a pizza.
They’ll be doing it as long as they can, according to Bezdek.
Monica Kissinger and Vanessa Stebbins, owners of Salty’s on 2nd, are also providing lunches.
“We are going to extend it as long as we can, and we’ve had quite a bit of donations coming in, so we’re still going to continue to buy food and do it for the whole time kids are out of school,” Kissinger said.
There are a couple of options for kids who stop into Salty’s.
“We are giving out mostly prepackaged items. So we are doing bags of chips, we are doing packets of oatmeal. We’re doing granola bars. We’re doing fruit snacks,” Kissinger said.
She added they’ve been making sandwiches with the homemade bread the restaurant bakes onsite. They’ve got prepackaged peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, small oranges, cookies and apple sauce as well.
“We have quite a bit of stuff,” she said.
There are gluten-free and dairy free, as well as peanut-free options for kids with allergies, according to Kissinger.
North Pole Pizza Hut is providing a free large slice of pepperoni or cheese pizza to parents who bring in the app or paperwork showing their child is in the free or reduced lunch program.
“They just pick it up to go. We’ll box it up for them and they can go,” said Shift Lead Kris Guilbeau.
The Fairbanks Pizza Hut is doing the same.
Pizza Hut pizza slices are served Monday through Friday. Right now they’re providing slices for this week and next week. They’ll learn later whether it will be extended, according to Fairbanks Pizza Hut General Manager Dwayne Nixon.
Owner of Spice It Up, Tariq Khan, said they’re open unless businesses are completely shut down.
“We give them a chicken gyro. That’s pretty much all the kids’ favorite,” he said, adding that they also give the kids a juice packet.
The establishment is looking at seeing how they might be able to use donations in the future, although Spice It Up is supplying the lunches on its own right now, according to Khan.
Simply Thai, a local drive through establishment, is also looking to help.
“They get chicken pad Thai,” said owner Nina Munmoha, noting there is also chicken and rice available.
She added she doesn’t want anyone to have to worry about lunches right now.
Southside Community Fairbanks Native Chapel, the Salvation Army, Thumbs up Food, Starving Artist Showroom and Immaculate Conception Church are also providing free lunches this week, according to a Facebook post from the Fairbanks Community Food Bank, available at www.facebook.com/FairbanksCommunityFoodBank.
The Food Bank’s regular programs continue to run at this time.
Contact staff writer Kyrie Long at klong@newsminer.com Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal
Correction: Tariq Khan's name was misspelled in early versions of this story.