The Interior Conference Basketball Tournament at Susitna Valley High School in Talkeetna was reduced from a scheduled three-day competition to a two-day event because of concerns about the coronavirus.
The tournament ended Friday night with championship games — Nenana versus Su Valley in the girls final and Glennallen against Cordova in the boys title contest.
No results were reported on the championship games.
The tournament was originally scheduled to end today.
“We were told by our school district (Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District) that we needed to vacate the building (Susitna Valley High School) by Saturday (today),’’ James Sickler, Interior Conference tournament director, said by cell phone Friday.
“It was just concern for everybody’s well-being.”
The tournament field was comprised of Effie Kokrine Warriors, of Fairbanks, and Su Valley Rams, Glennallen Panthers, Nenana Lynx, Tok Wolverines and Cordvova Wolverines.
First-round and semifinal games were played Thursday.
In the girls first-round action, Effie Kokrine edged Cordova 42-40 and Tok beat Glennallen 32-26.
Effie Kokrine was defeated by 39-17 by Su Valley in the semifinal round, where Nenana downed Tok 66-27.
Nenana and Su Valley played in the girls final.
In the boys first round, Effie Kokrine defeated Tok 78-69.
Derek Joseph led Effie Kokrine with a game-high 32 points and Kevin Bergman had 11 points. Revyn Almquist led Tok with 26 points and Teddy Northway provided 21 points.
Effie Kokrine lost 71-58 to Cordova in a semifinal. Joseph led Effie Kokrine with 18 points, while Bergman had 12 and Kelik Nagak scored 10.
Kaiden Graves had a game-high 24 points for Cordova and Arthur Adams produced 21.
Susitna Valley beat Nenana 42-31 in the other first-round game. Later, Glennallen downed Su Valley 58-33 in a semifinal to set up Friday night’s title game against Cordova.
