Nearly 50 physicians based in Interior Alaska have signed on a letter urging Gov. Mike Dunleavy to mandate a travel ban and implement a shelter-in-place order for state residents.
The letter was sent to the governor Sunday. As of Sunday evening the state has only issued “strong advisories” to residents to cut travel to only essential trips.
“We are physicians from Fairbanks, Alaska, contacting you out of concern for our patients, our community and our fellow healthcare workers,” the letter reads. “We are seeing a rise in laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases as well as a dramatic increase in patients presenting with symptoms that are clinically consistent with COVID-19 infection here in Fairbanks.”
Beyond requesting the two policy implementations, the letter notes that COVID-19 infections appear to be predominantly spread by people who do not exhibit symptoms.
“It is these very citizens who feel well and are not adopting the necessary social distancing measures that are spreading COVID-19 in our community,” the letter states. “We appreciate the steps that you have already taken to restrict travel and encourage Alaskans to stay home but it is becoming clear that the voluntary recommendations on travel and social distancing are proving inadequate.”
The letter goes on to state that immediate action must be taken “so that our limited healthcare resources will not be overwhelmed.”
The final sentence reads: “Acting today will save Alaskan lives."
