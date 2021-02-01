Alaska saw 245 deaths related to COVID-19 in 2020, and most of those deaths were of men.
That’s according to a state of Alaska epidemiology bulletin summarizing COVID-19 cases for the past year. The state saw 46,045 cases of the disease.
Of the 245 deaths, 147 were men. Residents over the age of 80 showed the highest number of deaths. Of all the state’s deaths, only 10 people had no underlying medical conditions associated with an increased risk of COVID-19 in adults, such as diabetes, obesity, kidney or heart disease, or cancer.
When it comes to hospitalizations, 2020 saw 194 COVID-19 patients require a hospital stay out of the state’s 46,045 cases, according to the release. The average length of a hospital stay was 11 days. Of the 194 cases requiring hospitalization, 92 were admitted to an intensive care unit.
Most deaths - 152, or 62% - happened in November or December when monthly counts of the disease were at their peak. Death rates were highest among Alaska Native, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, followed by Asian and Black residents.
Death rates were highest in the Anchorage/Mat-Su area, followed by Southwest Alaska, Gulf Coast Alaska, Interior Alaska, Southeast Alaska and lastly Northern Alaska.
During 2020, the state’s death rate was less than one-third of the national rate, the release stated.
In most recent cases, stats for new positive cases included 130 Saturday, according to state data, with cases being at a total of 52,598 since the pandemic started. Twelve of those cases were in Fairbanks, two were in North Pole and two were in unincorporated areas in the Interior. Across the state, Anchorage saw 41 new cases on Saturday, followed by 16 in the Bethel Census Area, eight in Bethel, six in Wasilla, and two each in Juneau and Kodiak.
Alaska’s alert level remains at high across most of the state, according to the state’s Department of Health and Social Services. The Kenai Peninsula Borough is listed at intermediate, and Northern Alaska and Southern Alaska are both at low alert levels.
To date, there have been 115,273 doses of vaccines administered in Alaska.
